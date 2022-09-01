Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 12,750 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 122.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Price Performance

NYSE CLR opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

