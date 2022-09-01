Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 7,156 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,156 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.