Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.