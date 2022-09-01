Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 319,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

