Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,133,000 after acquiring an additional 351,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,623,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.