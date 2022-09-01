Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $739,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

