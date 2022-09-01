Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,649. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clipper Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

