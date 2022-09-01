Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Clipper Realty Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,649. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
