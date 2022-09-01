CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Daniel R. Glickman Sells 500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

