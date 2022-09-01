Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.29

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 2636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex



Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

