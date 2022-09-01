Cohen Lawrence B Has $17.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,657 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $156.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,108,867. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

