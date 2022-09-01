Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,769 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

