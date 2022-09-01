Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Colicity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Colicity has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colicity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colicity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colicity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Colicity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

