Color Platform Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Color Platform has a market cap of $212,711.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00579497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00261703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017760 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.