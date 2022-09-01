Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 162,756 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $44,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.66. 42,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

