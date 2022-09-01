Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,066 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $34,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NYSE SE traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

