Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,680. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.41%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

