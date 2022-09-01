Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $68.20 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 63,791 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $68,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.99. 58,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,467. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.