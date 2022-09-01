Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameren were worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.59. 19,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,486. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Argus increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.