Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 261,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,882,000 after buying an additional 108,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.50. 58,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $309.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

