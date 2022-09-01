Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,069 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.68. 1,037,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,730,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

