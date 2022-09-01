Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 58,589 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $37,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.3 %

American Water Works stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

