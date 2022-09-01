Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

CRM traded down $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $152.18. 160,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,652. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

