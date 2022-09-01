Comparing Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alfi and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alfi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 2 7 2 0 2.00

Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 106.28%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80% Rackspace Technology -6.37% 14.07% 2.98%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Alfi and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alfi has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alfi and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi $30,000.00 638.44 -$18.94 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.31 -$218.30 million ($0.93) -4.80

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Alfi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfi

(Get Rating)

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.