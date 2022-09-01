Comparing Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) & Its Peers

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Green Thumb Industries to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million $75.44 million 33.53 Green Thumb Industries Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.38

Green Thumb Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% Green Thumb Industries Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Thumb Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries Competitors 33 127 416 23 2.72

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 171.77%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 69.01%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

