Comparing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -4.71% 8.22% 3.20% Research Solutions -3.94% -24.65% -7.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.29 -$4.46 million ($0.66) -34.64 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.60 -$280,000.00 ($0.04) -47.00

This table compares i3 Verticals and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for i3 Verticals and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.98%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Risk and Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

