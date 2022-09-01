Comparing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.47 -$33.83 million ($1.15) -16.92 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.75 -$58.02 million ($0.56) -3.50

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8 Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 9 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 165.50%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 291.16%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.64, indicating that its stock price is 364% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -14.21% -1.87% -1.52% Hut 8 Mining -58.30% 2.24% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

