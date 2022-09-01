COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41. 6,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 419,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 4.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $694.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.