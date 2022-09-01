COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41. 6,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 419,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

CMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

