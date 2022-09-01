CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $145,532.15 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $145,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,183,520.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $256,446.70.

CompoSecure Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $3,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.