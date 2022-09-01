ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.