Constellation Market Capitalization Reaches $93.29 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $93.29 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

