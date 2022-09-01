Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.70

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.70 and traded as low as $73.37. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 10,316,310 shares traded.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

