ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $400,212.27

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. ContentBox has a market cap of $400,212.27 and approximately $27,630.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00209239 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

