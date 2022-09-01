Contrasting Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jamf and Kaltura’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Jamf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $366.39 million 7.17 -$75.19 million ($1.20) -18.14 Kaltura $165.02 million 1.81 -$59.35 million ($0.64) -3.55

Kaltura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.8% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Kaltura shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jamf and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kaltura 0 4 3 0 2.43

Jamf presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.90%. Kaltura has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 73.30%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Jamf.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -33.76% -9.39% -4.58% Kaltura -44.48% -94.30% -32.79%

Summary

Jamf beats Kaltura on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.