Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 213,717 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of analysts have commented on CNVY shares. Barclays cut Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of -104.90 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 12,363.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 819,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 607,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 281,344 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

