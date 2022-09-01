Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $287.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.17. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 76,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.67.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.