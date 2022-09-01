Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.67.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.17. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.