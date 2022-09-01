Cope (COPE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $806,005.62

Cope (COPE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Cope has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cope coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cope has a market capitalization of $806,005.62 and approximately $10,943.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
Cope Coin Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.
Buying and Selling Cope
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.