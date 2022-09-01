CoTrader Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $224,521.56 and $73.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

