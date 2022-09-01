Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Releases Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.8 %

CRDO stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Credo Technology Group

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.