Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $266.26

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.26 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 235.40 ($2.84). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 237.40 ($2.87), with a volume of 324,287 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 408 ($4.93).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.03. The stock has a market cap of £577.83 million and a PE ratio of -1,143.00.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

About Crest Nicholson

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

