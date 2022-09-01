Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

CWEGF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.