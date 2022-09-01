Critical Analysis: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 5.47 -$6.22 million $0.19 17.37 Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.03 $57.94 million $1.42 21.49

This table compares PHX Minerals and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 18.71% 11.30% 7.71% Viper Energy Partners 14.55% 4.34% 3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHX Minerals and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. PHX Minerals pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out 228.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats PHX Minerals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

