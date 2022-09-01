Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $15,414,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Crocs by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

