CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.9 %

CRWD traded down $10.86 on Thursday, hitting $171.75. 64,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 53.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.