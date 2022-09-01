Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Head to Head Survey

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.09, suggesting that its share price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cryo-Cell International and Hybrid Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Cryo-Cell International currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.82%.

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Hybrid Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 2.14 $2.08 million $0.19 38.79 Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 5.68% 38.25% 2.93% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Hybrid Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

