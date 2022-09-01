CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 6.03% of CSP worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

CSP Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CSPI opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.38.

CSP Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,220 shares of company stock valued at $170,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSP Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

