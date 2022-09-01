Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 731,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $144.69. 225,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,115. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

