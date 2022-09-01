Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Cyclopharm Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
