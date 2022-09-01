Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,891 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Atkore by 10.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Atkore by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

