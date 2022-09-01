Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,275 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,299,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ELF stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,655 shares of company stock worth $20,467,514 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.